Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 06 June 2021 21:15 Hits: 9

Shutterstock

The man who would destroy American democracy can't help but appearing like a clown. So it's understandable that people believed he was dressed like one.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/06/donald-trump-put-allegedly-backwards-pants-back-returns-usual-nonsense/