Variations by Juliet Jacques review – a stirring collection of trans tales

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 06 June 2021 10:30 Hits: 12

The film-maker and Guardian columnist reimagines the history of transgender Britain in 11 stiletto-sharp short stories

For more than two years, writer and film-maker Juliet Jacques charted the progress of her gender reassignment in a column for the Guardian. Now, almost a decade later, comes her fiction debut, an ambitious, affecting collection of 11 short stories that advance chronologically from the Victorian era to the present day, providing an expansive history of transgender Britain.

These tales are bound by more besides theme and thesis; inspired by material unearthed in archives, each is framed as a found text, collaging diary entries and newspaper clippings, letters and a film script. It’s an approach that might well have had a distancing effect, but Jacques’s voice sings out loud and clear – wistful, drily humorous, stiletto-sharp.

There is no regretting 'one night of being myself'

Variations by Juliet Jacques is published by Influx Press (£9.99). To support the Guardian order your copy at guardianbookshop.com. Delivery charges may apply

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/books/2021/jun/06/variations-juliet-jacques-review-transgender-historical-short-stories