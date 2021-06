Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 21:00 Hits: 2

via Bransford Community Center website

A small town gave $1 million to for a community center project led by a preacher who said LGBTQ equality is pushed by an "Antichrist spirit." Why won't local leaders answer questions?

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/06/community-center-project-led-preacher-likened-lgbtq-people-antichrist/