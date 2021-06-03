Love Island makers say LGBT contestants bring ‘logistical difficulties’

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

ITV producers say greater inclusivity is a goal for the reality TV hit, but that sexual diversity challenges the show’s format

The makers of TV’s Love Island have said that there have been “logistical difficulties” with plans to include LGBT contestants.

In an interview with the Radio Times, ITV commissioner Amanda Stavri addressed rumours that the production team were looking to bring in contestants of different sexualities, saying: “It goes without saying that we want to encourage greater inclusivity and diversity.”

