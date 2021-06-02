The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Boaters rescue group hurling anti-gay abuse at them after their boat explodes

Group was rescued by their intended victims when boat exploded into a ball of flame

It could be viewed as a dramatic demonstration of the concept of karma: a group of young boaters hurling homophobic abuse towards another vessel flying gay pride flags, then needing to be rescued by their intended victims when their own boat explodes into a ball of flame.

Sunday’s incident on Washington state’s Lake Moses occurred two days before the start of June, which is known as gay pride month because of demonstrations and celebrations centered on the annual pride parades in cities around the world to commemorate the Stonewall uprising for LGBTQ equal rights in New York in 1969.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jun/02/gay-pride-boat-tiktok-video-homophobic-abuse-sinks-in-flames

