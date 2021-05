Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 19:00 Hits: 3

Flickr

From banning burgers to "altering the jet stream," conservatives are willing to blame Biden for everything that they don't like, even if it's not real.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/05/heres-just-nonsense-conservatives-blame-joe-biden-far/