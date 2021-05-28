The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ags Irwin obituary

My friend Ags Irwin, who has died aged 72 from cancer, was one of those characters without whom the arts in the UK would struggle to survive.

Working at various times as administrator, fundraiser, general manager, producer and mentor over five decades, Ags brought professionalism to every theatre company with which she was involved – a list of radical theatre/alternative fringe groups that eventually came to form part of the mainstream. Gay Sweatshop (1986-88), Monstrous Regiment (1989-91), Theatre Centre (1990s), London Disability Arts Forum (1997-2005) and Pascal Theatre Company (2000 to the present day) were just a few of the companies where Ags’ expertise, enthusiasm and intelligence provided invaluable back-up.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2021/may/28/ags-irwin-obituary

