Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 15:03 Hits: 4

Screenshot/YouTube

Sarah Palin could see Russia from Alaska, but did she defeat the Soviet Union at the 1976 Olympics like Caitlyn Jenner? Q.E.D.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/05/caitlyn-jenner-says-beat-soviets-can-beat-big-techs-woke-cancel-culture/