Ryan O’Connell: ‘I was born into an ableist hellhole’

As his explicit, hilarious Netflix sitcom Special returns, Ryan O’Connell talks about why Hollywood refuses to consider disabled people – and why he’s made his show ‘gayer and gimpier’

The frank, fizzy comedy Special, which has just landed on Netflix, is a tale of two Ryans. There is Ryan Hayes, the main character, a gay intern with cerebral palsy who lives in Los Angeles with his mollycoddling mother. Then there is Ryan O’Connell, the show’s star and creator, who is also a gay Angelino with cerebral palsy. But there the similarities end. Moments from O’Connell’s life resurface on screen, such as the time he was hit by a car then pretended to his new college friends that his limp was a result of the accident. (Season one ends with Ryan coming out as disabled.) But whereas Ryan is gauche and apologetic, his 34-year-old creator is almost intimidatingly sassy and self-possessed.

Talking over Zoom from his home, O’Connell speaks at the speed, and in the style, of Twitter. Anyone who read the tell-all blogs he wrote in his 20s, or his memoir I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves (from which Special is adapted), will recognise the exuberant voice. Song lyrics and invisible exclamation marks litter his conversation, while acronyms and punctuation are verbalised: “LOL”, “Dot-dot-dot.” He’s like the internet personified, but with none of the spite.

