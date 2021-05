Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 16:10 Hits: 3

Kellogg's

"I am disgusted by your company’s new cereal promoting unnatural sin," one group's petition says. "Homosexuality is not something to be promoted or celebrated."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/05/evangelical-groups-enraged-kelloggs-pride-cereal-pushing-lgbtq-agenda/