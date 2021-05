Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 21:05 Hits: 4

Shutterstock

“In some cases, we actually draft [the bills] for them,” said the organization's executive director in a leaked video.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/05/mike-pences-anti-lgbtq-employer-leading-push-voter-suppression/