Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 18:00 Hits: 1

Shutterstock

In a rebuke to the Trump administration, Pete Buttigieg is starting two programs "so that good jobs can become meaningful careers" for more disadvantaged people.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/05/pete-buttigieg-brings-back-minority-hiring-program-trump-scrapped/