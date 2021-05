Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 21:00 Hits: 4

Liza Cowan

As “Miss Alix Dobkin” she performed with a very young Bill Cosby, and became Bob Dylan’s favorite “girl singer.” By being herself, she changed lesbian history.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/05/alix-dobkin-head-lesbian-died-age-80/