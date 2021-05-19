Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 13:14 Hits: 4

Thuzar Wint Lwin, in dress of besieged Chin minority, highlights brutal repression since coup in Myanmar

In the months leading up to the Miss Universe pageant, most contestants were busy making promotional films and rehearsing for their moment in the limelight. Thuzar Wint Lwin of Myanmar was on the streets of Yangon, protesting against the country’s brutal army.

As the military used increasingly deadly force to crush rallies opposing its February coup, she visited the relatives of those who had been killed, donating her savings. Online, she raised awareness of military violence, despite the risk of retaliation.

Related: Myanmar junta labels opposition government of ousted MPs a ‘terrorist’ group

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/may/19/pray-for-myanmar-miss-universe-pageant-gets-political-thuzar-wint-lwin