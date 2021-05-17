The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Department of Health and Social Care consultation: Women’s Health Strategy

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Deadline: 11:45pm on 13 June 2021 Department of Health and Social Care are seeking views to help inform the development of the government’s Women’s Health Strategy. The easiest way to participate in the call for evidence as an individual is by completing the public survey. The consultation also welcomes written submissions from individuals or organisations who have expertise …

Continue reading "Department of Health and Social Care consultation: Women’s Health Strategy"

The post Department of Health and Social Care consultation: Women’s Health Strategy appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/department-of-health-and-social-care-consultation-womens-health-strategy/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version