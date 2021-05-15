How we stay together: ‘It’s like the bow on a present or the icing on a cake’

Articles

Jayne and Jodie first got together in a way they describe as ‘so unplanned and so random’, but two decades on they’re more settled than ever

Names: Jodie Nancarrow and Jayne Watson

Years together: 20

Occupations: retired

“It was a one-night stand that’s lasted for 20 years,” jokes Jodie Nancarrow about her enduring relationship with wife Jayne Watson. And despite the casual start and some challenging times, their commitment to each other is still going strong.

