Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 13:00 Hits: 7

Screenshot/CNN

The longtime out anchor clarified that he's staying at CNN, saying after the show, "I'm not leaving. I'm not leaving!"

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/05/don-lemon-abruptly-announces-end-time-hosting-cnn-tonight/