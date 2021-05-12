Instagram offers users a dedicated profile section to share pronouns

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 22:18 Hits: 3

A pre-approved list of pronouns are offered, but users can fill out a form to add more, which can be shared with followers only or publicly

Instagram users will now be able to more easily specify their gender identity, after the platform launched a dedicated section on account profiles to share pronouns.

The new feature, announced on Tuesday, allows users to share up to four pronouns selected from a pre-approved list of common pronouns including she, he, they, ze and others.

Add pronouns to your profile ✨

The new field is available in a few countries, with plans for more. pic.twitter.com/02HNSqc04R

