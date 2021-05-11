The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

LGBT+ campaigners fear more delay to UK conversion therapy ban

Government plan for public to be consulted on measures to tackle practice criticised by gay rights advocates

Campaigners for LGBT+ rights have criticised the prospect of a further delay before ministers fulfil a pledge to ban conversion practices, sometimes known as “gay cure” therapy.

Consultations will be held before measures to ban the “coercive and abhorrent practice” are brought forward, the government said on Tuesday. It first pledged to introduce a ban three years ago.

