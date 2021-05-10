The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Queen’s speech to focus on adult learning and easing planning rules

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Levelling up agenda accompanied by bills bringing in voter ID and banning conversion practices

Ministers are to unveil a legislative programme aimed at the Conservative government’s new electoral strongholds in northern England and the Midlands, with a Queen’s speech focused on adult education and home ownership.

It also features proposals to bring in mandatory voter ID, which has been condemned by US civil rights groups as akin to Republican-style voter suppression. Another plan will pave the way to outlaw conversion practices.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/may/10/queens-speech-to-focus-on-adult-learning-and-easing-planning-rules

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version