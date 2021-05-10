The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US bans sex discrimination against LGBT people in healthcare

  • Decision marks return to Obama police after Trump-era reversal
  • Xavier Becerra’s moves means HHS will investigate complaints

The US will protect gay and transgender people against sex discrimination in healthcare, the Biden administration announced on Monday, reversing a Trump-era policy that sought to narrow the scope of legal rights in sensitive situations involving medical care.

The action by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) affirms that federal laws forbidding sex discrimination in healthcare also protect gay and transgender people.

