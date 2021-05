Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 17:56 Hits: 2

Texas House of Representatives

"The bill that was killed last night will affect far more children than this bill ever will," Harold Dutton claimed about his education bill. "And so, as a consequence, the chair moves that Senate Bill 29... do pass and be printed."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/05/democrat-seeking-ban-trans-youth-sports-texas-retaliation-agenda/