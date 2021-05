Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 16:29 Hits: 9

Montana Governor's Office

Montana has now made it illegal to mention gender identity or sexual orientation in schools unless parents opt-in to it in advance. Montana also became the seventh state to ban trans youth in sports.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/05/montana-bans-trans-youth-sports-puts-strict-limits-lgbtq-education/