Published on Friday, 07 May 2021

Family photo

Mikayla Miller was attacked by a group of teens, including a girl she used to date. The next morning, she was found hanging from a tree.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/05/black-queer-girl-possibly-lynched-five-teens-jumped-bloody-attack/