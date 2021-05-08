Montana governor signs bill banning transgender students from sports teams

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 00:07

This year more than 80 laws targeting trans people have been proposed by conservative lawmakers nationwide

Montana’s governor has signed a bill that bans transgender athletes from competing on school and university sports teams that correspond with their gender.

Greg Gianforte’s signing on Friday makes Montana the latest Republican-controlled state to approve such legislation.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/may/07/montana-transgender-student-athletes-ban-bill