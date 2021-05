Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 13:59 Hits: 0

Screenshot

A court said that Bill Barr has been lying for years about why Donald Trump didn't face criminal charges in an incredibly blunt decision.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/05/maddow-explains-federal-judges-shocking-revelation-bill-barr-donald-trump-got-caught-lying/