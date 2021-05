Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 16:14 Hits: 2

Screenshot

Jen Psaki was grilled on why the U.S. has never had lesbian & trans ambassadors. "Soon," she said.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/05/jen-psaki-confirms-president-biden-may-still-nominate-lesbian-transgender-ambassadors/