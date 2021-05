Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 19:00 Hits: 3

Screenshot

When the group of students refused to erase the Pride flags from their drawing, the situation escalated quickly.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/05/middle-school-teacher-loses-control-scrawls-heteros-rule-students-pride-flag-chalk-art/