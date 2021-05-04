Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 13:24 Hits: 2

Women’s Budget Group has analysed the latest ONS data on the changes to the labour market for the latest three months to February 2021 from a gender perspective. The analysis finds: The figures show signs of improvement in the labour market this month, with employment levels rising and a fall in unemployment for two consecutive months (Jan 21-Feb 21.) …

Continue reading "Women’s Budget Group briefing: Gender analysis of the ONS Labour Market Statistics"

The post Women’s Budget Group briefing: Gender analysis of the ONS Labour Market Statistics appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/womens-budget-group-briefing-gender-analysis-of-the-ons-labour-market-statistics/