Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 15:35 Hits: 2

Shutterstock

"The transgender community is a contributor, participant and an attendee," said one person who supported the decision to cancel the Harry Potter quiz event.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/05/j-k-rowling-event-gets-canceled-book-fest-anti-trans-statements/