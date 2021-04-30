'Freeing': Elliot Page says he finally feels comfortable in his body – video

Category: Sex Hits: 6
The actor Elliot Page has revealed having top surgery as part of his transition was a 'freeing experience' and he described transitioning as 'life-saving'.
Page urged officials to support healthcare for transgender people and allow them access to sports.
The actor spoke to Oprah Winfrey on her new show for Apple TV+. The full interview from The Oprah Conversation is expected to be released Friday.Continue reading...
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/film/video/2021/apr/30/freeing-elliot-page-interview-oprah-video