'Freeing': Elliot Page says he finally feels comfortable in his body – video

Published on Friday, 30 April 2021

The actor Elliot Page has revealed having top surgery as part of his transition was a 'freeing experience' and he described transitioning as 'life-saving'.

Page urged officials to support healthcare for transgender people and allow them access to sports.

The actor spoke to Oprah Winfrey on her new show for Apple TV+. The full interview from The Oprah Conversation is expected to be released Friday.

