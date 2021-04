Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 13:42 Hits: 0

Screenshot

"Do you think tens of millions of people are concerned about [Biden] not meeting with Kevin McCarthy?" Jen Psaki chuckled.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/04/jen-psaki-claps-back-evangelical-reporter-whining-bidens-lack-unity/