The smallest gay bar in Leeds: ‘don’t worry, there’s room to dance!’

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 09:31 Hits: 1

With queer spaces shrinking at a dramatic rate, artist Lucy Hayhoe’s installation invites you on a night out for one and asks: what makes a place gay?

“A gay bar is worth something different to a gay person,” says Lucy Hayhoe, “than a pub is to a straight person.” Responding to the rapid closure of queer spaces over the last decade, the London-based live artist has created a new installation which fits an entire gay bar into a space little larger than a telephone box. “Don’t worry,” Hayhoe says about One In, One Out: Leeds’ Smallest Gay Bar, “there is room to dance.”

Designed for one audience member at a time, the experiential installation offers a five-minute night out in minuscule proportions. A bouncer takes your coat, offers you a drink, and welcomes you into the tiny, shiny space. Presented at Compass festival in Leeds, the piece reflects on the shrinking of queer spaces, and what exactly makes a place gay, if not for the clientele. “Part of what I was interested in exploring was how spaces shape identity,” Hayhoe says. “Are we queer in relation to other people, or can we be queer by ourselves and on our own?”

Related: Hottest front-room seats: the best theatre and dance to watch online

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2021/apr/28/the-smallest-gay-bar-in-leeds-dont-worry-theres-room-to-dance