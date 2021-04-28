Articles

Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021

In the past year, three Australian states and territories have outlawed some forms of gay conversion therapy – now referred to as ‘LGBTQ conversion practices’. But these damaging and harmful practices are still legal in many parts of the country.

Laura Murphy-Oates speaks to survivor Nashy and journalist Gary Nunn about the long-lasting harm it can inflict, and the campaign to outlaw it nationwide

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/audio/2021/apr/29/the-ongoing-harm-caused-by-lgbtq-conversion-practices-in-australia