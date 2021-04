Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 13:40 Hits: 3

Shutterstock

“When I see a candidate come in just with Michael Scott levels of cringe and insensitivity, it either tells me Andrew Yang is in over his head or is not listening to his staff. Those are both radioactive flashing signs."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/04/andrew-yang-offends-lgbtq-voters-bizarre-comments-going-gay-bars-queer-staffers/