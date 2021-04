Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 17:00 Hits: 1

LocalWiki

Jeff Hayner said his use of the slur was okay because it was an "archaic" and "hardly ever hear(d)." His supporters casted him as a victim in front of a gay lawmember who actually received hate mail.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/04/lawmaker-using-homophobic-slur-deride-press-condemned-dropped-committees/