Transgender witness Teddy Cook’s powerful speech to NSW parliament praised – video

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 09:15 Hits: 6

Health professional and trans rights activist delivers a powerful opening statement during a NSW parliamentary inquiry into a proposed law banning the promotion of 'gender fluidity' in schools.

'It is often the case that people who are most affected often are given the least opportunities to speak,' Teddy Cook said. 'And even if my voice shakes, that is OK because I am still here'





Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/video/2021/apr/23/transgender-witness-teddy-cooks-powerful-speech-to-nsw-parliament-praised-video