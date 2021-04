Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 15:00 Hits: 2

AP

Ginsburg would have been the first woman to lie in state in the rotunda. Instead, her coffin was placed in Statuary Hall on the House side of the Capitol.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/04/mitch-mcconnell-blocked-ruth-bader-ginsburg-memorial-capitol-rotunda/