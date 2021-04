Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 18:00 Hits: 3

Shutterstock

Republican legislators passed it. But will the Republican governor sign the revamped version of the state's old "No Promo Homo" law?

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/04/schools-need-parents-permission-mention-lgbtq-people-new-arizona-law/