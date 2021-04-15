It’s time for an Actually Gay season of The Bachelor already

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 10:00 Hits: 1

But it should be honest and messy and authentic to queer dating, and not randomly add in a bunch of straight men for a ‘twist’

On Wednesday, former Bachelor Colton Underwood sat down for an intimate, revealing interview with Good Morning America to get something big off his chest.

“I’m gay,” he told anchor Robin Roberts, shaken though visibly relieved. “I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it … I ran from myself for a long time,” he said. Now, he feels “the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2021/apr/15/its-time-for-an-actually-gay-season-of-the-bachelor-already