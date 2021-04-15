The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

It’s time for an Actually Gay season of The Bachelor already

But it should be honest and messy and authentic to queer dating, and not randomly add in a bunch of straight men for a ‘twist’

On Wednesday, former Bachelor Colton Underwood sat down for an intimate, revealing interview with Good Morning America to get something big off his chest.

“I’m gay,” he told anchor Robin Roberts, shaken though visibly relieved. “I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it … I ran from myself for a long time,” he said. Now, he feels “the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life”.

