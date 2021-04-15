The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Kid Cudi was praised for wearing a dress but LGBTQ+ people see the double standard

While applauding the rapper’s gender non-conforming fashion, some pointed out that trans people have faced criticism or violence for doing the same

Members of the LGBTQ+ community have criticized a largely positive online reaction to Kid Cudi’s appearance in a dress during a recent episode of Saturday Night Live, comparing the praise the rapper got to the bullying trans people experience when they wear the same thing.

The rapper wore a floor length floral dress by Off-White during a performance of his song Sad People on the show.

