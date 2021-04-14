Polish activists embrace ‘equality jogging’ at Pride parades

Articles

Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Campaigners stage ‘solidarity workouts’ in protest against homophobic attacks

Polish activists are set to embrace “equality jogging” at this summer’s Pride parades following the success of exercise sessions under rainbow flags in public spaces across the country as a show of defiance following a homophobic attack on members of an LGBTQ+ sports club.

Two people were hospitalised last month when members of the Homokomando club were attacked while exercising by a gang of 30 masked men in Gdansk.

