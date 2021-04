Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 16:03 Hits: 3

Screenshot/TikTok

A TikToker has taken Lil Nas X's new single "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - whose video was inspired by religious trauma faced by LGBTQ people - and made it about God.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/04/theres-now-cringeworthy-christian-version-lil-nas-xs-hit-song-gay-sex/