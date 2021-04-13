The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Government disbands LGBT advisory panel after resignations

Category: Sex Hits: 4

Ministers promise to replace panel after three advisers quit amid delay in banning ‘conversion practices’

The government’s LGBT advisory panel, which suffered a series of resignations over the delay in banning conversion practices, has been officially disbanded.

Liz Truss, the equalities minister, wrote to the remaining nine serving members to thank them for their service, promising that a replacement panel would be set up. She was told the disbanding would further weaken trust among LGBT people.

Related: Why are gay conversion practices still legal in the UK?

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/apr/13/fears-that-disbanding-of-no-10-lgbt-advisory-panel-will-further-weaken-trust

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version