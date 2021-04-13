Government disbands LGBT advisory panel after resignations

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 14:33 Hits: 4

Ministers promise to replace panel after three advisers quit amid delay in banning ‘conversion practices’

The government’s LGBT advisory panel, which suffered a series of resignations over the delay in banning conversion practices, has been officially disbanded.

Liz Truss, the equalities minister, wrote to the remaining nine serving members to thank them for their service, promising that a replacement panel would be set up. She was told the disbanding would further weaken trust among LGBT people.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/apr/13/fears-that-disbanding-of-no-10-lgbt-advisory-panel-will-further-weaken-trust