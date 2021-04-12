The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

‘I want to show the pride’: photo essay of the Two Spirit Indigenous people

Category: Sex Hits: 4

Photographer Magdalena Wosinska spent about two weeks sleeping in the basement of a community center looking to show the beauty of the community in Pine Ridge

When Monique “Muffie” Mousseau was in the fourth grade she got expelled from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic school on the Pine Ridge Indian reservation in South Dakota.

Her classmates didn’t like the beaded moccasins her grandmother made for her and the two braids she sported, which were held together by hand-beaded hair ties.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/apr/12/photo-essay-two-spirit-indigenous-people-pine-ridge-reservation

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version