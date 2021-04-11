Arkansas governor who vetoed anti-trans law defends other anti-trans bills

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 11 April 2021 15:00 Hits: 4

State legislature overturned Asa Hutchinson’s block on law banning gender-confirming treatment for young people

Asa Hutchinson, the Republican governor of Arkansas, has defended his decision to veto a state law banning gender-confirming treatments for transgender youth – a veto the state legislature immediately overturned.

