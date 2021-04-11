The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Arkansas governor who vetoed anti-trans law defends other anti-trans bills

Category: Sex Hits: 4

State legislature overturned Asa Hutchinson’s block on law banning gender-confirming treatment for young people

Asa Hutchinson, the Republican governor of Arkansas, has defended his decision to veto a state law banning gender-confirming treatments for transgender youth – a veto the state legislature immediately overturned.

Related: 'Trans kids are not new': a historian on the long record of youth transitioning in America

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/apr/11/arkansas-governor-asa-hutchinson-anti-trans-bills

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version