‘These are our homes’: LA gay bars fight to stay afloat after year of shutdown

Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021

Historic queer institutions across southern California that have been safe spaces for LGBTQ+ crowds for decades are in danger of closing permanently

Four iconicLos Angeles gay bars, touting a combined history of 130 years, have permanently closed during the pandemic and many more have warned that they are on the brink of shutdown.

