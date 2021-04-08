Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 14:03 Hits: 3

SYDNEY – Australia will scrap exemptions for judges and politicians from sexual harassment laws, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, as his government struggles to contain a backlash over allegations of mistreatment of female lawmakers and staff. Under broad changes aimed at empowering complainants in workplace gender-related disputes, employers will be required to take...

Read more https://nypost.com/2021/04/08/australia-to-scrap-harassment-exemption-for-judges-and-politicians/