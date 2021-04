Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 22:00 Hits: 6

LGBTQ Victory Institute

Prosecutors said her knocking on that door was "annoying" but doesn't justify charges. Rep. Park Cannon hopes people are focused on the voting rights restrictions she was protesting.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/04/black-lawmaker-wont-prosecuted-knocking-gop-governors-door/