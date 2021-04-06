Category: Sex Hits: 3
A new study finds survivors who want to keep practising their faith can experience fresh shame when accessing mental health support
Inside a ramshackle shed on the Gold Coast in 2008, a Baptist church leader awaited the arrival of a terrified teenager called Nashy.
Nashy’s father, aghast his 17-year-old son had been accessing homosexual online content, waited in the car. Inside, Nashy was told: you are evil, possessed by the demon of homosexuality which must now be exorcised from you.
Related: Victoria bans gay conversion practices after 12-hour debate
Related: I thought I was over my Catholic guilt about being gay. Maybe I was wrong? | Antoun IssaContinue reading...
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/apr/07/i-felt-this-crushing-guilt-how-faith-based-lgbtq-conversion-practices-harm-young-australians